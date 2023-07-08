Former US president Donald Trump has said he would bring back his controversial Muslim travel ban if elected in 2024.

"Under the Trump administration, we imposed extreme vetting and put on a powerful travel ban to keep radical Islamic terrorists and jihadists out of our country," Trump told supporters in the state of Iowa on Friday.

"When I return to office, the travel ban is coming back even bigger than before and much stronger than before. We don't want people blowing up our shopping centres. We don't want people blowing up our cities and we don't want people stealing our farms. So, it is not going to happen."

Trump had issued three versions of the controversial ban in 2017, and the Supreme Court allowed full enforcement of the third edition.