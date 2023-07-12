Sudan’s Foreign Ministry has rejected a proposal by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to deploy peacekeepers in the country to stop the nearly three-month-old conflict between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry condemned any attempt to deploy forces in Sudan, warning that it would be considered an act of aggression against the country.

"The (IGAD) Quartet's final statement (at the IGAD summit in Addis Ababa) included a call for a summit meeting of the East African Emergency Forces (EAEF) to consider the possibility of deploying forces to protect civilians and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid. In this regard, the Government of Sudan affirms that humanitarian aid provided by international bodies flows and reaches those in need, and the Government of Sudan remains keen to alleviate the suffering of its people and to overcome all constraints in this respect,” said the ministry.

"The Government of Sudan affirms hereby its refusal to deploy any foreign troops to Sudan and will consider them aggressors," it added.