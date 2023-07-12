" The best among you are those who have the best manners and character."

- ProphetMuhammad

Painful, hurtful and insulting. These are just some qualifications we can give to the recent Quran-burning incidents in some countries, such as Sweden and the Netherlands.

Fringe politicians and obscure figures seem to have made it a sport for some time now to generate personal attention by kicking Muslims on their souls with the desecration of Islam’s holiest book. That there are lunatics and antisocials is nothing new. That is something of all times and found in all countries and among all peoples.

What is relatively new is the fact that trampling on that which others hold most dear - faith - is cherished and even facilitated by some governments.

Under the guise of freedom of expression, everything seems to be allowed in some European countries these days. A totally one-sided interpretation of freedom of expression appears to have been declared sacrosanct.

In that context, we even see burning and tearing up the Quran - extra provocative around the corner at mosques - taking place under police escort.

Loss of faith

That this is not at all the historical norm is immediately apparent from a cursory glance at the criminal laws of the countries that permit Quran burnings.

Singular insult, group insult, libel, slander and sedition are all punishable offences. It is also not allowed to insult military and police officers. Insulting the King can even lead to four months in prison in the Netherlands. And until 2014, blasphemy was also a criminal offence.

These frameworks of freedom of expression show that there are limits and that we as a society have always wanted to see certain sensitivities sanctioned.

But times have unfortunately changed. The reason it is stated today that, among other things, burning the Quran falls under freedom of expression has to do with the ongoing so-called secularisation in the West.

Since the 1970s, the influence of religion on many European countries has declined rapidly. Where for centuries, religion was central to personal life, education, politics, legislation, media and culture, this has hardly been the case for the past few decades.