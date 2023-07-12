Terrorists have attacked a security post in southwest Pakistan, triggering an intense shootout that left nine soldiers, five attackers and a female passerby dead, officials and the military have said.

The newly formed terror group Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on Wednesday without providing further details.

Hours after the attack, Pakistan's military said in a statement that "a group of terrorists launched a dastardly attack" in the garrison district of Zhob in the southwestern Balochistan province.

The "initial attempt of terrorists to sneak into the facility was checked by soldiers on duty," it read.

The shootout left three attackers and four soldiers dead, while five troops were critically wounded.

The military later said the security forces, in a search operation, killed two more attackers who had escaped.

Earlier, a senior government official, Azam Kakar, said the attackers were armed with assault rifles and apparently wanted to sneak into a compound housing military offices and troops' residences.

Kakar said the shootout lasted for hours and a woman died after getting caught in the crossfire.