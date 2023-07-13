CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Activists block German airports, disrupting flights
About a dozen of flights have been cancelled due to the blockade.
Activists block German airports, disrupting flights
A police officer unglues a hand of a climate crisis activist of Last Generation as the protesters glued themselves to streets to protest against the German Industry Day, hosted by the BDI (Federation of German Industries) industry association, in Berlin, Germany, June 19, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
July 13, 2023

Climate activists blocked a runway at Hamburg airport, causing numerous flights to be cancelled on the first day of the school vacation in the north German city.

On early Thursday, the group Last Generation said several of its members entered the grounds of Hamburg airport around 6 am (0400 GMT) and glued themselves to the runway.

“It can't yet be predicted when operations can resume,” the airport operators said. “According to current information about a dozen flights have had to be cancelled. Further cancellations and diversions aren't ruled out."

Members of the group also cut through a security fence at Duesseldorf airport, in the west of the country, and blocked an access route to the runway.

Group demand reduction in gas emissions

Recommended

In a statement, the group accused the German government of lacking a strategy to tackle the climate crisis and called for immediate measures to cut emissions in the transport sector, including ending tax exemptions for airline kerosene.

Aviation is responsible for a significant share of global emissions.

If the sector were a country, it would rank in the top 10 global emitters, according to the European Commission.

Last Generation is known for its disruptive protests, blocking roads and airports to demand tougher government action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

German prosecutors raided the homes of several of the group’s members in May on suspicion of forming or supporting a criminal organisation.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter