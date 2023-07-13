More than 600 migrants forced out of Tunisia's port of Sfax to the desert borderlands with Libya are being sheltered and given humanitarian aid, the Red Crescent has said.

However, smaller groups of people remain stranded near the frontiers with Algeria and Libya.

Hundreds of migrants from sub-Saharan countries fled or were forced out of Sfax after racial tensions flared following the July 3 killing of a Tunisian man in an altercation between locals and migrants.

Sfax is a North African departure point for many migrants from impoverished and violence-torn countries hoping to find a better life in Europe.

Many of those expelled from Sfax were left to fend for themselves in harsh desert conditions near Tunisia's borders.

Abdellatif Chabou, president of the Tunisian Red Crescent, told AFP on Wednesday the charity had been authorised to pick up hundreds of migrants left without water or food in the militarised zone of Ras Jedir, on the Libyan border.

He said the organisation had provided shelter to "630 in total" between Sunday and Monday — a figure which could increase in the coming days.

An AFP correspondent on Wednesday saw migrants, including a large number of children, in a makeshift shelter at a high school in Ben Guerdane, 40 kilometres (25 miles) west of Ras Jedir.

Two other groups have been taken to Medenine and Tataouine, further south.

Chabou said the migrants now in Ras Jedir "came from several places, a group from Tunisia and another from Libya".

He said the Red Crescent was feeding them and had brought 400 mattresses from Tunis to equip the schools where they are now being sheltered.

The situation is different just south of Ras Jedir, however.