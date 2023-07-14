A United Nations agency has urged global finance ministers to give poor countries debt repayment breaks, estimating the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent surge in inflation and borrowing costs had pushed an extra 165 million people into poverty.

The UN Development Programme said the jump meant more than 20 percent of the world's population — around 1.65 billion people — were now living on less than $3.65 a day and struggling to put food on the table.

Group of 20 finance ministers meeting in India next week will discuss tackling poverty, along with reforming the world's top multilateral institutions and the international debt architecture.

Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator, called the surge in poverty alarming.

"What this means is a government that can no longer pay its teachers; a government that can no longer employ doctors and nurses in hospitals, that cannot provide the medicines for rural health centres," he told journalists.

All of the additional 165 million people in poverty were in low or lower-middle income countries, UNDP said.

Poverty levels had been gradually dropping until the pandemic but have since risen.

Related Rise in inequality could push 250M more into extreme poverty: Oxfam

Debt unsustainable for low-income nations

Interest rate rises meant poorer nations now spend twice or three times the share of their revenues on servicing debt compared to wealthier ones, and about 2.3 times more on interest payments than on social assistance.