Britain's Illegal Migration Bill, aimed at stopping thousands of migrants and asylum seekers arriving in the country, is at odds with London's obligations under international law, the United Nations has said.

The bill "is at variance with the country's obligations under international human rights and refugee law and will have profound consequences for people in need of international protection", the UN refugee and human rights chiefs said on Tuesday.

In a joint statement, they said the bill blocks access to asylum in Britain for anyone who arrives irregularly, having passed through a country — however briefly — where they did not face persecution.

The bill, which has been passed by parliament and now awaits the formality of being signed into law by King Charles III, means migrants arriving by boat will be refused the right to apply for asylum in the UK.