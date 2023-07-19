Several high schools across Türkiye will admit students based on the Centralised High School Transition System (LGS) exam results, a first in the country’s highly evolved education system.

The collaboration between the Ministry of National Education and the labour market has led to the signing of several protocols to address the demand for skilled professionals. Some schools now offer graduates job guarantees and scholarships to support their academic journey.

Successful applicants will gain access to valuable internships and potential careers within Türkiye’s thriving defence industry.

The spectrum of vocational and technical education covers over 60 diverse fields, including defence, aviation and cyber security.

Vocational schools aim to create a skilled and versatile workforce by providing ample opportunities in these sectors.

Growing student interest

Results from last year’s LGS exam showed an increasing interest among students in these vocational high schools, whose success drew attention to the opportunities they offer.

This year, the aviation and space technologies sector will witness the opening of two new promising aviation high schools: Ankara Elmadag Ozdemir Bayraktar Aviation and Space Technologies Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School and Istanbul Basaksehir Baykar National Technology Vocational and Technical Anatolian High School.

With their cutting-edge curriculum, these schools are expected to accommodate students based on their performance in the central exam.