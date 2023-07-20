A grisly video shared on the internet showing two women being paraded naked by a mob and being sexually assaulted in India's northeastern Manipur state has triggered outrage and anger across the country, with Indians demanding swift action against the perpetrators.

The two women, one in her 20s and the other in her 40s, are from the Christian Kuki tribe, who live in the hills, and the incident had taken place on May 4 in Thoubal district of the restive state, Indian media reported on Wednesday.

In the shocking video, a mob of men can be seen dragging the two women towards a field and forcibly groping them.

Scroll news website citing a police complaint said the 21-year-old woman was "brutally gang raped" by the mob.

"When we resisted, they told me: 'If you don't take off your clothes, we will kill you'," the woman in her forties told Scroll.

The news outlet cited a police official saying charges of rape and murder, among others, have been pressed against "unknown miscreants" numbering "800-1,000".

The victims told The Wire news website that police in Manipur had been present at the scene of the crime but did not help them.

Manipur police said on Wednesday it is "making all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest."

Calls for action

"The horrific video of sexual assault of 2 women emanating from Manipur is condemnable and downright inhuman," Indian cabinet minister Smriti Z Irani said.

She said the state officials have assured her that "no effort will be spared to bring perpetrators to justice."

Indian opposition Congress targeted PM Narendra Modi's right-wing ruling Bharatiya Janata Party [BJP] after the video surfaced online.