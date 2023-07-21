The US is sending additional warships and thousands of Marines to the Middle East to increase military presence in the wake of Iranian attempts to seize commercial ships there.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday approved the deployment of the USS Bataan amphibious readiness group and the 26th Marine Expeditional Unit to the Gulf region, according to US officials.

The readiness group consists of three ships, including the Bataan, an amphibious assault ship. An expeditional unit usually consists of about 2,500 Marines.

In an announcement, US Central Command said the deployment will provide "even greater flexibility and maritime capability in the region.”

The announcement did not name the ships, but US officials detailed the units involved in the deployment on condition of anonymity to discuss troop movements.

Along with the Bataan, the group includes two other warships, the USS Mesa Verde and the USS Carter Hall. The group left Norfolk, Virginia, earlier this month. It was unclear Thursday if all three ships would continue into the Gulf region.