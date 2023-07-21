Brazil's leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has signed a decree to limit civilian access to firearms, seeking to undo a boom of gun ownership under his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

"We will continue to fight for fewer weapons in our country. Only the police and the army must be well-armed," Lula said in Con Friday as he unveiled a series of violence-curbing measures.

The move came after several recent school shootings in a country that registered more than five murders per hour on average in 2022, according to the Public Security Forum, an NGO.

Lula's decree on "responsible arms control" will see individuals limited to two weapons for personal defence, half today's allowance.

Anyone wishing to acquire a gun would have to prove that they need it.

Hunters, sports shooters and collectors will be limited to six weapons, down from 30.

Ammunition purchases will also be restricted, as will the opening hours of shooting ranges which will no longer be able to operate within a kilometre of a school.