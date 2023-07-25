WORLD
Mali drops French as its official language
French to be working language from now on, while 13 national languages spoken in country also receive official status.
Mali's interim president, Assimi Goita, posed with a model of the Bayraktar AKINCI Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) during the signing of the new constitution. Source: The Presidency of the Republic of Mali. / Others
July 25, 2023

With its new constitution, Mali has dropped French, which has been the West African country's official language since 1960.

Under the new constitution passed overwhelmingly with 96.91% of the vote in a June 18 referendum, French is no longer the official language.

French will be the working language from now on, and the 13 national languages spoken in the country will also receive official language status.

Around 70 local languages are spoken in the country and some of them, including Bambara, Bobo, Dogon and Minianka, were granted national language status under a 1982 decree.

The renaming of the previous constitution in Mali, known as the colonial-era constitution, further emphasises the importance of the new constitutional amendments.

Meanwhile, Assimi Goita's gesture of showcasing the Turkish-made Bayraktar AKINCI Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) model during the signing event captured significant attention.

On Saturday, Mali's interim president Colonel Assimi Goita put the country's new constitution into effect, marking the beginning of the Fourth Republic in the West African nation, the presidency said.

Since taking power in an August 2020 coup, Mali's military has maintained that the constitution would be critical to rebuilding the country.

Mali witnessed two subsequent coups in recent years, one in August 2020 and the other in May 2021.

The military had initially promised to hold elections in February 2022 but later delayed them to February 2024.

