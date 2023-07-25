WORLD
Far-right extremists burn Quran outside Egypt, Türkiye embassies in Denmark
The act triggers international outrage and calls for re-evaluation of free speech protections.
The Danish government has said that it does not have the power to block non-violent demonstrators. / Photo: AP Archive
July 25, 2023

Far-right extremist groups set fire to Islam’s holy book, the Quran, in front of the Egyptian and Turkish embassies in Copenhagen on Tuesday after similar protests in Denmark and Sweden over recent weeks.

Denmark and Sweden have said they deplore the burning of Quran but cannot prevent it under rules protecting free speech. Last week, protesters in Iraq set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ablaze.

Tuesday's demonstration in Copenhagen by a far-right extremist group called "Danish Patriots" followed Quran burnings the group staged on Monday and last week in front of the Iraqi embassy.

Two such incidents have taken place in Sweden over the past month.

Iraq's foreign ministry on Monday called on authorities of European Union countries to "quickly reconsider so-called freedom of expression and the right to demonstrate" in light of the Quran burnings.

Türkiye on Monday said it strongly condemned what it called a "despicable attack" on the Quran and called on Denmark to take necessary measures to prevent this "hate crime" against Islam.

The Danish government has condemned the burnings as "provocative and shameful acts" but says it does not have the power to block non-violent demonstrators.

"People benefit from an extended freedom of speech when they demonstrate," University of Copenhagen law Professor Trine Baumbach told Reuters, explaining Danish laws.

"It does not just include verbal expression. People can express themselves in various ways, such as through the burning of items."

