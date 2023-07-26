Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has met with China's newly appointed Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the capital Ankara for talks.

The visit came a day after Wang assumed the post as China removed his predecessor Qin Gang, who was not seen in public for one month.

Foreign Ministers Fidan and Wang discussed bilateral relations during the meeting. Regional and global developments were also on the agenda.

"The utilisation of dialogue and consultation mechanisms between the two countries, intensification of economic and trade relations, harmonisation of the Belt and Road Initiative and the Middle Corridor initiatives were among the topics during the two foreign ministers’ meeting,” a diplomatic source told TRT World. “They also discussed nuclear energy, agriculture, civil aviation, culture, and tourism matters,” the source said.

During the visit, the situation of Uighur Turks was also discussed.

China's practices in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region

Violations against the identity and culture of Uyghur Turks in China have been criticized by the international community in recent years.

Many Uyghur Turks are kept against their will in places that Beijing calls "vocational training centers" and the international community defines as "re-education camps".