Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas together with Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian group Hamas, in Ankara on Wednesday, Erdogan's office said.

Abbas is paying a visit to Türkiye and had previously met with Erdogan on Tuesday.

Abbas and Haniyeh have been unable to repair a rift since 2007, when Hamas, which opposes peace deals with Israel, in control of the besieged Gaza. Abbas' Palestinian Authority remains dominant in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.