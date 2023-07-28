WORLD
Riyad Mahrez joins Al Ahli, the latest footballer to head to Saudi Arabia
At Al Ahli, Mahrez will join Roberto Firmino, who was formerly one of City's rivals at Liverpool, and former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez celebrates with the trophy after winning the Champions League final  match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Türkiye. / Photo: AP Archive
July 28, 2023

Riyad Mahrez is the latest Premier League player to head to Saudi Arabia after signing with Al Ahli.

The Algeria international was a key player in Leicester's shocking title win in 2016 and then won the league four more times with Manchester City. He leaves after a season in which City won the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

“I’ve made a lifetime of wonderful memories and the manner of our Premier League title wins and the battles we’ve had with Liverpool and, last year, Arsenal, underlined our collective desire and mentality to be the best,” Mahrez said in a statement on City's website.

Mahrez scored 15 goals in 47 games in his final season with City but no longer started some of the biggest matches. He was an unused substitute in both the Champions League and FA Cup finals.

At Al Ahli, he will join Roberto Firmino, who was formerly one of City's rivals at Liverpool, and former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

SOURCE:AP
