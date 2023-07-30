WORLD
Moscow to use nuclear weapons if Ukraine offensive succeeds: Medvedev
Former president argued that Russian Armed Forces prevent "the global nuclear fire from flaring up".
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev now serves as deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council. / Photo: Reuters
July 30, 2023

If Ukraine’s counter-offensive is successful and Kiev takes control of “Russian land,” then Moscow will use nuclear weapons, Russia’s former president warned.

“Just imagine that the NATO-supported Ukraine’s offensive turned out successful, and they took away a part of our land,” Dmitry Medvedev wrote in English on Twitter/X.

Russia currently counts parts of Ukraine it illegally annexed last year and in 2014 as part of its own territory.

In such a case, then Russia "would have to, following the President’s degree of 02.06.2020, use the nuclear weapon,” added Medvedev, who now serves as deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council.

Medvedev argued that the Russian Armed Forces are defending its citizens and their land while also “preventing global conflict".

“That’s why our enemies must worship our warriors. They are keeping global nuclear fire from flaring up,” he said, as Russia’s war on Ukraine nears the 18-month mark.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
