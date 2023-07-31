South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin has said that his country sees Türkiye, where nearly 160 Korean companies operate, as one of the most important economic partners in Europe.

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, he said on Monday: "Türkiye is one of the most important economic partners in Europe for South Korea."

Park said that his three-day visit to Türkiye, a "blood brother country," is meaningful and the strategic partnership of the two countries will develop further in various fields.

Recalling that Türkiye was the fourth country that sent the highest number of soldiers to fight in the Korean War, Park said: "Our people are always grateful, and they do not forget Türkiye's sacrifice."

Defence cooperation

Park also mentioned the defence industry, saying the delivery ceremony of the Altay tank, equipped with a power pack supplied from S Korea, was held in April.

He said he visited the 16th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF'23) in Istanbul last week and met with Türkiye's National Defence Minister Yasar Guler.

"We talked about the cooperation between the two countries in the field of defence. There are good examples of cooperation between S Korea and Türkiye, such as the Altay armored vehicle and the K9," he said.