France and Italy has prepared on Tuesday to fly out their citizens and other Europeans from Niger on Tuesday.

President Mohamed Bazoum was overthrown on July 26 by his own guard, in the region's third putsch in as many years following takeovers in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso.

After crowds gathered on Sunday outside the French embassy and Niger accused France of plotting to intervene militarily, Paris said on Tuesday it would withdraw its citizens and offered to evacuate other Europeans as well.

"In the face of a deteriorating security situation in Niamey and taking advantage of the relative calm in Niamey, an operation of evacuation by air is being prepared," the embassy said in a message sent to French citizens.

The evacuations "will take place very soon in a very limited span of time," it said.

A first plane later took off from Paris, said a source in France involved in the operation.

Another source said France would be using unarmed military transporters, capable of taking more than 200 people.

The French foreign ministry said there were an estimated 600 French nationals in Niger but did not give details on how many wished to leave.

In Rome, the Italian government said it was putting on a "special flight for those (Italians) who want to leave the country," adding that this was "not an evacuation".

Around 90 Italian nationals were in Niamey, out of nearly 500 across the country, it said.

The West African bloc ECOWAS on Sunday slapped sanctions on Niger and warned it may use force as it gave the coup leaders a week to reinstate Bazoum.