An imam has been killed after a Hindu mob torched a mosque in India’s Gurugram city a day after communal violence in nearby neighbouring Nuh district in northern Haryana state, according to Indian news outlets.

The death toll from the violence now stands at five.

Police have identified the Imam as Maulana Saad,19, who led prayers at the Anjuman Jama mosque located in Sector 57 in Gurugram, a city of 1.2 million.

The violence erupted on Monday after a Hindu religious procession passed through the Muslim-dominated Nuh district, the officials said. By evening, the violence had spilt over into neighbouring Gurugram.

Officials from the local administration in Nuh said they were investigating the cause of the standoff.

Local government officials from Nuh and Gurugram met with representatives of the Hindu and Muslim communities on Tuesday to appeal for calm.

60 people injured