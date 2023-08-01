Saudi Arabia, which has led a years-long military coalition in Yemen, has announced a $1.2 billion grant for the war-scarred country's internationally recognised government, the latest attempt to prop up its economy.

"This money will help ease pressure on the Yemeni economy ... we count on this a lot," Finance Minister Salem bin Brik said on Tuesday during a signing ceremony in Riyadh.

The money will help the government address its budget deficit and also fund salaries for civil servants and "support for ensuring food security", the official Saudi Press Agency said.

An initial instalment of $250 million was expected to be disbursed on Wednesday, a Yemeni official told AFP news agency, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the press.

Saudi officials say they had no choice when, in 2015, they formed a military coalition and sent in fighter jets to support Yemen's government against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who had seized the Yemeni capital Sanaa and then advanced south, forcing Yemen's president to flee to Riyadh.

Fighting has dropped off sharply since a United Nations-brokered truce took effect in April last year, even though it lapsed in October.

However, more than two-thirds of Yemenis depend on aid to survive, in what was the Arabian peninsula's poorest country even before the war.

Seeking 'de-escalation'

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said in June that "economic warfare" between the opposing sides had compounded the country's problems.