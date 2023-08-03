Authorities in Ethiopia’s Amhara region have asked the federal government for help, as a local ethnic militia clashed with federal security forces, halting some flights to key cities and leading the deputy prime minister, in an unusually outspoken statement, to call the situation “increasingly grave.”

The disturbances are “causing serious economic, social and humanitarian damage,” the regional authorities said on Thursday in a letter to Ethiopia's prime minister asking the government to take “appropriate measures.”

The US embassy in a security alert late Thursday urged its citizens in the Amhara region to shelter in place and warned against traveling there.

Ethiopia’s second most populous region has been gripped by instability since April, when federal authorities disarmed the Amhara regional force as part of the recovery from a devastating two-year conflict in the neighbouring Tigray region.

Authorities last year also tried to dismantle the Amhara militia known as Fano. Both forces had fought alongside federal ones in the Tigray conflict, but now the federal government wants to centralise its security powers.

Flights suspended, internet down

Many Amhara, however, are deeply attached to their regional fighters and accused the federal government of trying to undermine their region, which federal officials reject.

Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen on Wednesday called for dialogue to seek a peaceful resolution and described some of the concerns of the Amhara population as “understandable.”

His comments came a day after the Fano fought with federal police at the airport in Lalibela, a key supply point, according to two witnesses and several residents.