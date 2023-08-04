Two serving members of the US Navy have been arrested on suspicion of spying for China, the Department of Justice has said.

The men are suspected of selling secret information to Beijing that included manuals for warships and their weapons systems, as well as blueprints for a radar system and plans for a huge US military exercise.

"These arrests are a reminder of the relentless, aggressive efforts of the People’s Republic of China to undermine our democracy and threaten those who defend it," said Suzanne Turner of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division on Thursday, which was involved in the sting.

China "compromised enlisted personnel to secure sensitive military information that could seriously jeopardise US national security."

The pair of cases also comes on the heels of another insider-threat prosecution tied to the US military, with the Justice Department in April arresting a Massachusetts Air National Guard member on charges of leaking classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other sensitive national security topics on Discord, a social media platform popular with people playing online games.

The cases

In a press release, the Department of Justice said sailor Jinchao Wei, who served on the amphibious assault ship the USS Essex in San Diego, had handed over dozens of documents, photos and videos detailing the operation of ships and their systems.