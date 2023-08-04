WORLD
2 MIN READ
Poland detains Belarusian man suspected of spying for Russia
Suspect, who is accused of being part of a "Russian spy ring", allegedly took part in reconnaissance of military facilities and ports and carried out propaganda activities for Moscow.
Poland detains Belarusian man suspected of spying for Russia
The Polish government said that the recently arrested Belarusian man came to Poland in 2021 and "maintained contacts with citizens of the Russian Federation, with whom he held meetings with in Saint Petersburg and Crimea."Photo: AP / AP
August 4, 2023

Poland has detained a Belarusian man on suspicion of being part of a "Russian spy ring", according to Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski.

"Belarusian Mikhail A. took part in reconnaissance of military facilities and ports. He also carried out propaganda activities for Russia," Kaminski said on Friday on Twitter, adding the man was the sixteenth person held in connection with the alleged spy network.

Poland, a key ally of Ukraine, had previously made related arrests, including a Russian ice hockey player, also held on spy charges in June.

RelatedBelarusian troops, Wagner forces hold joint exercises near Polish border

In a statement, the Polish government said the recently arrested Belarusian man came to Poland in 2021 and "maintained contacts with citizens of the Russian Federation, with whom he held meetings with in Saint Petersburg and Crimea."

Recommended

"The man often changed the means of communication and was destroying traces of his criminal activities," the statement added, saying that the 39-year-old suspect pleaded "partly guilty".

Poland, a NATO member, has recently raised fresh concerns about possible provocations coming from neighbouring Belarus, which now hosts Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group.

Earlier this week Warsaw announced two Belarusian military helicopters had violated Polish airspace, which prompted Poland's decision to reinforce its eastern border.

RelatedLive blog: Poland moves troops to Belarus border after airspace 'violation'
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Poland scrambles jets as Russian strikes hit near border with Ukraine
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people