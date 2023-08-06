WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli Jewish settlers raid Palestinian village in occupied West Bank
Israeli soldiers accompanied the settlers, who set Palestinian-owned vehicles ablaze and attacked who protested.
Israeli Jewish settlers raid Palestinian village in occupied West Bank
The West Bank has witnessed frequent raids and attacks by Jewish settlers under the protection of Israeli forces throughout the year. / Photo: AA
August 6, 2023

Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank have raided a Palestinian village, accompanied by soldiers.

Dozens of settlers conducted the raid in Et-Tevane, in the Mesafir Yatta area in southern Hebron, according to sources on Saturday.

Settlers set fire to Palestinian-owned vehicles and attacked Palestinians who protested, leading to fighting with residents.

Israeli soldiers intervened and used tear gas and rubber-coated bullets against Palestinians.

Some victims faced suffocation due to the tear gas.

Soldiers also assaulted and arrested a 19-year-old Palestinian, according to the Palestinian official news agency, WAFA.

Recommended
RelatedJewish settlers kill Palestinian youth in occupied West Bank

Israeli violence in Ramallah

In another incident, a group of Jewish settlers gathered at a checkpoint to the entrance to Ramallah and threw stones at Palestinian-owned vehicles, causing damage.

At the entrance to the Turmus Aya district in Ramallah, Israeli soldiers opened fire on a vehicle, causing damage.

Israeli-occupied West Bank has witnessed frequent raids and attacks by Jewish settlers under the protection of Israeli forces throughout the year.

RelatedIsraeli forces kill three Palestinians in occupied West Bank
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement