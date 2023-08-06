The Philippines has condemned the China Coast Guard for allegedly firing water cannon at its vessels in the disputed South China Sea, describing the actions as "illegal" and "dangerous".

The latest incident happened on Saturday as the Philippine Coast Guard escorted boats carrying food, water, fuel and other supplies for Filipino military personnel stationed at Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands.

"The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) strongly condemns the China Coast Guard's (CCG) dangerous maneuvres and illegal use of water cannons against the PCG vessels," the Philippine Coast Guard said in a statement on Sunday.

"Such actions by the CCG not only disregarded the safety of the PCG crew and the supply boats but also violated international law."

The US State Department also condemned the Chinese actions, saying they were carried out by the coast guard and "maritime militia", and that they directly threatened regional peace and stability.

Beijing claims almost all of the sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, and has ignored a 2016 international court ruling that its assertion has no legal basis.

China's coast guard and navy vessels routinely block or shadow Philippine ships patrolling the contested waters, Manila says.

Saturday's incident was the first time since November 2021 that the Chinese coast guard had used water cannon against a Philippine resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines said China's coast guard had "blocked and water cannoned" one of its chartered resupply vessels.

Due to the "excessive and offensive" actions, a second chartered vessel was unable to unload its cargo for the routine troop rotation and resupply operation, military spokesperson Colonel Medel Aguilar said in a statement.

"We call on the China Coast Guard and the Central Military Commission to act with prudence and be responsible in their actions to prevent miscalculations and accidents that will endanger peoples' lives," Aguilar said.