Turkish national archer Mete Gazoz defeated Canadian archer Eric Peters 6-4 in the men's recurve final, earning the gold medal at the Berlin 2023 Hyundai World Archery Championships.

By achieving this feat on Sunday, Mete once again etched his name into history as the first Turkish archer to do so.

Gazoz had also bagged a gold medal in men's individual archery at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.