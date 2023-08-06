In Cite Soleil, the largest slum in Haiti's gang-infested capital, the early days of August have brought a grim flow of sometimes skeletally malnourished children to the Fontaine Hospital Center.

The community clinic, a reassuring presence in this poorest corner of Port-au-Prince for more than 30 years, offers rare respite to inhabitants who now face daily threats from the armed groups controlling most of the city.

On this day, nurses and care workers are weighing infants and young children, scrupulously monitoring their too-slow growth.

"Every day we receive between 120 and 160 children for vaccinations, and it's at this point that we carry out screenings, particularly for malnutrition," Fontaine hospital's founder Jose Ulysse tells AFP.

"In some situations, these children are downright skeletal and find it hard to breathe," explains the director, noting that such respiration troubles are a common complication of malnourishment.

Less severe cases are treated and sent home with nutritional assistance for their families.

Children in the worst shape are hospitalized, placed in small beds - some hooked up to intravenous feeds - where they lie under the anxious watch of their mothers, many of whom also suffer from malnutrition.

The children are kept, sometimes for weeks, until their weight stabilizes.

Forty to 50 children a day need nutritional help, Ulysse says, up from perhaps a dozen a day four or five years ago.

Faces of hunger

Through a doorway, 19-month-old David, wearing a canary-yellow T-shirt, watches the comings and goings. He is one of the many youngsters being treated for serious malnutrition.