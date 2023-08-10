Iraq's rising temperatures and protracted drought are a "wake-up call" for the world, United Nations human rights chief Volker Turk has said in Baghdad.

Turk spoke to AFP news agency during a visit to Iraq on Wednesday, which the UN says is one of the five countries in the world most touched by some effects of the climate crisis.

Iraq has been experiencing its fourth consecutive summer of drought, and temperatures in parts of the country, including the capital Baghdad, and in the far south, have been around 50 degrees Celsius.

"Rising temperatures plus the drought, and the fact that the loss of diversity is a reality, is a wake-up call for Iraq and for the world," Turk said.

"When we look into the situation of these communities, we look into our future," he added.

"The era of global boiling has come, and here we can live it and see it on a daily basis," Turk said at the end of his four-day visit, echoing comments by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres last month.

Guterres had said, "The era of global warming has ended. The era of global boiling has arrived."

He called for immediate and bold action, after scientists confirmed July was on track to be the hottest month in recorded history.