WORLD
3 MIN READ
Serbians once again protest against government after mass shootings
Protesters in Belgrade denounced the recent mass shootings and said they would continue the protests and not give up their demands.
Serbians once again protest against government after mass shootings
Protesters also demanded the dismissal of the management of Serbian State TV (RTS) and its Supervisory Board, which determines which channels will broadcast. / Photo: AA
August 13, 2023

Hundreds of Serbians have gathered in cities across the country in anti-government protests, and demonstrations against the president and to denounce violence.

Crowds gathered for the 15th "Serbia Against Violence" demonstration in the national capital of Belgrade on Saturday, also in Novi Sad and Nis, to denounce two recent mass shootings after a demand by opposition parties.

The crowd marched to the government building and gave a message that they would continue with the protests.

Protesters demanded an end to the perceived promotion of violence in the media.

They also demanded the resignation of government ministers involved in security.

The gatherings began shortly after two mass shootings in less than 48 hours that left at least 17 dead May 7.

The crowd in front of the parliament building in Belgrade marched through the city, causing traffic disruptions.

Protesters in Novi Sad held posters that read: "Everything must stop" and said they would not give up on their demands.

The crowd in Nis expressed dissatisfaction with the government.

Recommended

Protesters also demanded the dismissal of the management of Serbian State TV (RTS) and its Supervisory Board, which determines which channels will broadcast.

RelatedSerbian president announces snap elections amid anti-government protests

Government’s new measures

As part of new measures taken by the government, 1,800 schools have been each assigned two police officers.

The process of the voluntary surrender of weapons also began Monday at the direction of President Aleksander Vucic.

Serbians are in shock in the aftermath of the double shootings that saw at least eight killed and 14 injured when a 21-year-old suspected shooter, Uros Blazic, opened fire in the town of Mladenovac, located 42 kilometres south of Belgrade.

And a teen boy opened fire on a school in Belgrade, killing eight students and a security guard.

RelatedGiant rally against Serbia govt over mass shootings
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement