Internationally acclaimed British singer-songwriter Tom Odell is set to perform in Türkiye's southern province of Antalya on August 21.

The award-winning artist, celebrated for his contributions to the indie pop genre, will be treating music aficionados to a live performance as part of the Regnum Live in Concert series.

The event venue has a capacity of 2,500 people.

Odell, whose rise to fame was fuelled by his iconic track Another Love, is known not only for his piano virtuosity but also for his poignant compositions inspired by real-life narratives.