A new twist in Australia’s naval procurement has triggered a flurry of geopolitical discourse, after revelations surfaced that a fleet of tugboats ordered for the Royal Australian Navy was secretly constructed in a Chinese shipyard—despite the $28 million contract being awarded to Dutch shipbuilder Damen last year.

The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported on Thursday that the first of three "harbour tugs" was completed in late December at Damen's state-of-the-art Changde facility in China’s Hunan province, before being delivered to Darwin earlier this year.

It also noted that the second Azimuth Stern Drive (ASD) 2111 tugboat was scheduled to arrive in Australia by May, with a third vessel confirmed for delivery before the end of 2025.

These revelations come at a time of heightened strategic sensitivity, with China-Australia relations navigating turbulent waters and the United States ramping up maritime trade restrictions targeting Beijing.

The disclosures have sparked alarm within Australia’s security circles, with the Opposition raising concerns about transparency and oversight.

Digby James Wren, an Australian geopolitical analyst and external relations adviser to Royal Academy of Cambodia, noted that the outrage over the tugboats' origins is misplaced and largely political theatre. "I'm not surprised," Wren told TRT World.

“Much of the global civilian and commercial fleet is built in China, South Korea and Japan. China's shipbuilding capacity is unrivaled in both scale and cost-effectiveness. So, unless explicitly stated in a contract, subcontracting to Chinese facilities is not inherently suspicious—it’s actually standard practice,” he said from Phnom Penh.

While the timing of the revelation may stir public concern, Wren said that it is vital to contextualise the development within the broader realities of global supply chains and maritime industry dynamics. “This is more about oversight—or lack thereof—than any grand security concern."

Related TRT Global - Can the US revive its shipbuilding industry by targeting China’s dominance?

A misplaced security panic?

Australia’s Defence Department also confirmed that the tugboats are being built in China, with a subsequent "fit-out" taking place in Vietnam. However, it emphasised that the vessels are not part of the Royal Australian Navy and will be operated and crewed by a civilian vessel operator.

The report has sparked concern within Australia’s security circles, with the Opposition raising the alarm and stating that Defence Minister Richard Marles has “serious questions to answer” — including what he knew about the vessels being built in China and what security measures, if any, have been considered.

Wren, however, dismissed national security concerns linked to the Chinese-built tugboats. "From a security standpoint, this doesn’t rank high," he asserts. “It's being used for political points. The authorities should have scrutinised the contract more closely, but this won’t alter Australia’s defence calculus.”

His reasoning is grounded in some basic facts: China commands nearly 60 percent of global shipbuilding output and offers unmatched economies of scale. With expansive shipyards, cheap steel, and a skilled labor force, China is simply the world’s most efficient builder of commercial vessels. For European shipbuilders like Damen, outsourcing to Chinese facilities isn't a deviation but an industry norm.

Tugboats in troubled waters

The tugboat controversy emerges against a backdrop of rising military tensions in the Indo-Pacific. Chinese warships have recently circumnavigated the Australian coastline, conducting live-fire drills in proximity to both Australia and New Zealand, prompting concern in Canberra. Wren, however, warned against overreaction.

While acknowledging that the Chinese exercises are a demonstration of power, he views them as part of a broader strategy to assert China's maritime presence, particularly in response to US-led alliances such as AUKUS and the QUAD.