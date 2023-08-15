UK unemployment has increased in the three months up to the end of June, while wages have grown at a record annual pace, as the economy has been grappling with high inflation.

According to official data showed Tuesday, the number of unemployed people increased to 4.2 percent compared to 4.0 percent in the three months to the end of May, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

The rise is "mainly due to people taking slightly longer to find work than those who started job hunting in recent months," said Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS.

He added that the number of people "prevented from working by long-term sickness has risen again to a new record".

The UK finance ministry noted that Britain's unemployment rate was lower than that of Canada, France, Italy, Spain and the Euro area.

Even though the current unemployment rate is the highest it has been since the timeframe between July and September 2021, the ministry has appended that it still holds a position considered "low when viewed within historical standards."

The statistics from ONS also revealed that regular pay, excluding bonuses, exhibited a growth of 7.8 percent in the three months leading up to the end of June, in comparison to the corresponding period from the previous year.

This is the highest annual growth rate since comparable records began in 2001. "Coupled with lower inflation, this means the position on people's real pay is recovering and now looks a bit better than a few months back," Morgan said.

UK annual inflation stands at 7.9 percent, the highest among G7 nations, while the Bank of England is tasked by the UK government with keeping annual inflation at around two percent.

