Azerbaijan has discovered a new mass grave site in the city of Shusha in the Karabakh region, local media reported.

According to state news agency Azertac, the remains of 17 people were uncovered in the territory of Shusha prison during excavations conducted between August 1-15 by Azerbaijan’s State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons.

Hikmet Hajiyev, an Azerbaijani presidential aide, wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Armenia continued to refuse providing information about the location of mass graves to “evade responsibilities.”

In June, Azertac reported the discovery of a mass grave in the Saricali village of Agdam district, where the remains of four people were found.