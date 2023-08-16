WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft enters lunar orbit: space agency
Luna-25 will circle the Moon for around five days, then change course for a soft landing on the lunar south pole planned for August 21.
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft enters lunar orbit: space agency
The Luna-25, which is roughly the size of a small car, will aim to operate for a year on the south pole. / Photo: Reuters
August 16, 2023

Russia's lunar spacecraft entered the Moon's orbit, a major step towards the country's ambition of being the first to land on the Moon's south pole in the search for frozen water.

The Luna-25 entered the Moon's orbit at 0857 GMT, Russia's space corporate Roskosmos said on Wednesday.

Luna-25 will circle the Moon, the Earth's only natural satellite, for around 5 days, then change course for a soft landing on the lunar south pole planned for Aug. 21.

India's Chandrayaan-3 entered the Moon's orbit earlier this month ahead of a planned touchdown on the south pole of the Moon later this month.

The Luna-25, which is roughly the size of a small car, will aim to operate for a year on the south pole, where scientists at NASA and other space agencies in recent years have detected traces of frozen water in the craters.

RelatedRussia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years blasts off
Recommended

No Russian spacecraft has entered lunar orbit since Luna-24, the Soviet Union's 1976 Moon mission, according to Anatoly Zak, the creator and publisher of www.RussianSpaceWeb.com which tracks Russian space programmes.

"Entering lunar orbit is absolutely critical for the success of this project," Zak told Reuters. "This is a first for the post-Soviet period."

"Some are calling this the second lunar race so it is very important for Russia to resume this programme.

Luna-25 is not just one mission - is it part of a much broader Russian strategy that stretches 10 years into the future."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Brazil files intervention in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at ICJ
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement