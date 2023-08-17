Saudi Arabia and Iran are making progress on mending ties, Iran's foreign minister has said after meeting with his counterpart in Riyadh, as two regional heavyweights seek to overcome past hostility and boost cooperation.

"Relations between Tehran and Saudi are on the right track and we are witnessing progress," Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday in a joint news conference with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan, adding that "the talks were successful".

His visit to the kingdom comes months after Prince Faisal met with Iranian officials in Tehran in June on his first trip to Iran after a China-brokered deal between the regional rivals in March to resume ties.

Under the deal, Tehran and Riyadh agreed to end a diplomatic rift and reestablish relations following years of hostility that had endangered regional stability in the Gulf, as well as in Yemen, Syria and Lebanon.

'New phase'

Saudi Arabia broke ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran in retaliation for Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shia cleric.