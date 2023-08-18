The US' national public health agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has said it was tracking a new, highly mutated lineage of the virus that causes Covid-19.

The lineage is named BA.2.86 and has been detected in the US, Denmark and Israel, the CDC said in a post on messaging platform X, previously known as Twitter.

"As we learn more about BA.2.86, CDC's advice on protecting yourself from Covid-19 remains the same," the agency said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also said in a post on X that it had classified BA.2.86 as a "variant under monitoring" due to the large number of mutations it carries.

The WHO said that, so far, only a few sequences of the variant have been reported from a handful of countries.

Related Experts ask Britons to mask up again as worries grow over new Covid variant

The new lineage, which has 36 mutations from the currently-dominant XXB.1.5 Covid variant, "harkens back to an earlier branch" of the virus, explained S Wesley Long, medical director of diagnostic microbiology at Houston Methodist.