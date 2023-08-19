A Dutch far-right extremist has trampled on and tore up a copy of the Quran at a demonstration outside the Turkish embassy in The Hague, infuriating dozens of counter-protesters.

The Dutch government had already condemned the holding of the Islamophobic demonstration on Friday ahead of the event, but said it had no legal powers to prevent it.

Edwin Wagensveld, who leads the Dutch branch of the far-right group Pegida, damaged a copy of the Quran, AFP news agency correspondents witnessed.

Two other people accompanied him.

Police had sealed off access to the street where the Turkish embassy is located, and there were around fifty counter-protesters also present.

Some began throwing stones at Wagensveld when he tore up pages from the Quran, the holy book of Islam.

Around 20 police equipped with shields and batons intervened when some of the crowd tried to chase after him as he left.