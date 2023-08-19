China's military has begun drills around Taiwan island, saying it was a "serious warning" to separatist forces, in an angry and widely expected response to a visit of Taiwan's William Lai to the United States.

Lai, the front-runner to be Taiwan's next president at elections in January, returned from the United States on Friday, where he officially made only stopovers on his way to and from Paraguay, though he gave speeches while in the country.

China views Taiwan as its own territory which will eventually reunite with the mainland -even if necessary by force as Beijing has reiterated many times-, despite strong objections from the island.

The People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theatre Command, which has responsibility for the area around Taiwan, said in a brief statement on Saturday it was carrying out joint naval and air combat readiness patrols around the island.

It said it was also holding joint exercises and training of naval and air forces, focusing on subjects such as ship-aircraft coordination and seizing control, to test the forces' "actual combat capabilities".

"This is a serious warning against Taiwan independence separatist forces colluding with external forces to provoke," it said.

Taiwan's Defence Ministry strongly condemned Chinese military drills near the island, saying it would dispatch appropriate forces to respond and has the ability, determination and confidence to ensure national security.

"The launch of the military exercise this time not only does not help peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but also highlights (China's) militaristic mentality," the ministry said in a statement.

Intimidation