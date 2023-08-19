Türkiye's Young National Chess Team has secured the 2nd position in the International Chess Federation (FIDE) Under-16 Chess Olympiad held in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

In the Olympics organised by FIDE with the participation of 63 teams and 252 athletes from 47 countries in Eindhoven, the international master (IM) Ediz Gurel, woman candidate master (WCM) Elifnaz Akat, IM Eray Kilic, and the youngest IM titleholder in the world, Yagiz Kaan Erdogmus, were part of the national team that won the silver medal with 15 points.

Defeating the teams of Armenia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, France, the Netherlands, and Kazakhstan, the national team completed the competition with only one loss: against China.

China took first place in the championship with 17 points, while Greece secured third place with 13 points.

The Turkish national team has become the Olympic champion for the first time in Turkish history by winning in Azerbaijan last year.

'Turkish chess is ascending to the summit'

Gulkiz Tulay, President of the Turkish Chess Federation, expressed her pride due to the recent consecutive international achievements.

"The recent successes we've achieved indicate the progress of Turkish chess," she said, emphasising that the investments by the Turkish Chess Federation are yielding results.

Tulay pointed out the national team's historic victory in Azerbaijan last year and stated, "Chess authorities closely follow Turkish chess, which is ascending to the summit. We will get even better. Our participation with four athletes in the World Cup, for the first time, has been widely discussed."

"Our achievements will continue to be a topic of discussion," she added.