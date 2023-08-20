Nearly two-thirds of Germans want a new government in the wake of a new dispute in the centre-left coalition of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, according to a poll released by INSA polling institute.

Among those questioned, 64 percent said the country would do well if there is a change of government, while 70 percent of those questioned said they were dissatisfied with the chancellor's work.

The Social Democratic Party, or SPD, is losing more and more ground to the far-right opposition Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, hovering around 18 percent, two points less than in the previous week.

The SPD is three points behind the AfD, which remains unchanged at 21 percent.

The Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party was able to increase slightly by a point to 27 percent, the Greens with 14 percent and the FDP with 8 percent.

The radical Left party remains at 5 percent.