Sunday, August 20, 2023

1354 GMT - The Netherlands and Denmark have announced that they will give F-16 warplanes to Ukraine, in a long-awaited announcement that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called an important motivation for his country's forces.

The timeline depends on how soon Ukrainian crews and infrastructure are ready for the powerful US-made jets, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Zelenskyy as the two visited a Dutch air base.

Zelenskyy welcomed the ‘’historic'' announcement and praised Rutte for making the Netherlands the first country to offer the planes.

The announcement came minutes after the two leaders inspected two grey F-16 jets parked in a hangar at the Dutch base in the southern city of Eindhoven.

More updates 👇

1349 GMT — Serbia offers more Russian gas to Hungary if Ukraine cancels transit

Serbia will provide Hungary with increased shipments of Russian natural gas if Ukraine follows through on ending a gas transit agreement with Russia, Hungary's foreign minister has said.

Speaking in a taped message, Peter Szijjarto said Serbia's president, Aleksandar Vucic, had met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest, and assured him that Serbia would be able to supply more Russian gas to Hungary if Kiev declines to extend an agreement allowing its transit across Ukrainian territory.

“Today, the Serbian president made it clear that if Hungary would like to increase natural gas shipments through Serbia to Hungary, then Serbia can ensure the necessary shipment capacities" Szijjarto said.

1202 GMT — Ukrainian drones shot down over Belgorod region: Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry has said that anti-aircraft defences prevented an attack by two drones on the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine and which is a regular target of Ukrainian drone attacks.

In a separate statement, Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that 12 airborne targets had been shot down on the approaches to Belgorod city.

1141 GMT — Germany expects to give Ukraine $5B in aid per year

Germany expects to provide Ukraine with around $5.45 billion (5 billion euros) in financial aid per year, Finance Minister Christian Lindner has said.

Germany has been one of the largest benefactors of Ukraine following the start of the conflict with Russia and has said it will continue to offer support as long as necessary.

In May, for example, Germany announced $2.94 billion (2.7 billion euros) of military aid to Ukraine in a package that included tanks and drones.

Germany was initially reluctant to provide heavy arms to Ukraine to help it counter Russia's invasion, fearing it might escalate the fight.

1019 GMT — Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Netherlands in push to boost air defences