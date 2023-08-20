After a tumultuous campaign, Guatemalans have headed to the polls to elect a new president, hoping that the country’s next leader will provide relief from rising prices and get a handle on crime and corruption.

Polling stations opened at 7:00 am local (1300 GMT) and voting was to end at 6:00 pm (00:00 GMT) on Sunday with first results expected later in the evening.

The two candidates offer starkly different paths forward.

Former first lady Sandra Torres became an ally of outgoing, deeply unpopular President Alejandro Giammattei in her third bid for the presidency.

Her opponent, Bernardo Arévalo, with the progressive Seed Movement, rode a wave of popular resentment toward politics to his surprise spot in the runoff.

Central America’s most populous country and the region’s largest economy continues to struggle with widespread poverty and violence that have driven hundreds of thousands of Guatemalans to emigrate in recent years.

Concerns over democracy

The first round of voting on June 25 went relatively smoothly until results showed Arévalo had landed an unexpected spot in the runoff.

The fact that the preliminary results were dragged into Guatemala’s co-opted justice system has raised anxiety among many Guatemalans that voters will not have the final word Sunday.

Guatemala's Attorney General’s Office is investigating Arévalo’s party for allegedly gathering fraudulent signatures for its registration years earlier. The party has dismissed the accusations as politically motivated.

Torres, in her closing campaign event Friday in Guatemala City’s sprawling central market, suggested she would not accept a result that didn’t go her way.