WORLD
2 MIN READ
Multiple people dead in northern China coal mine explosion
The accident is the deadliest since the February collapse of an open-pit mine in the northern region of Inner Mongolia that killed more than 50.
Multiple people dead in northern China coal mine explosion
A total of 90 miners were in the shaft at the time of the explosion. / Photo: AP Archive
August 22, 2023

At least 11 people have been killed in a coal mine explosion in northern China, a reminder of the country's continued dependence on the energy source, authorities said.

The blast occurred late on Monday on the outskirts of the historic city of Yan’an in mountainous Shaanxi province, where mining has long been a key driver of the local economy.

A total of 90 miners were in the shaft at the time of the explosion, which is still under investigation, the provincial Department of Emergency Management reported on social media.

The accident was the deadliest since the February collapse of an open-pit mine in the northern region of Inner Mongolia that killed more than 50.

Officials as high as Chinese leader Xi Jinping have called for safety improvements, but that seems to have had a limited effect on mining operations that frequently cut corners while local officials turn a blind eye.

RelatedDeath toll climbs in China mine accident as rescue mission continues
Recommended

Deadly accidents

China has experienced a series of deadly industrial and construction accidents in recent months, often as a result of poor safety training and regulation, official corruption and corporate profit-seeking.

Despite the high-profile incidents, the overall number of industrial accidents fell by 27 percent in 2022, when much of China’s economy was shut down under its “zero Covid” policy, the Ministry of Emergency Management reported.

The number of deaths fell by 23.6 percent, the ministry said.

While swiftly adding wind and solar power, China remains dependent on coal for the bulk of its energy and is the world's largest producer and consumer of the fuel source.

RelatedXinjiang gold mine collapse leaves more than a dozen trapped
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Venezuela accuses US of waging 'undeclared war' in Caribbean
US plans $6B in fresh arms sales to Israel: report
Estonia accuses Russia of airspace 'violations', calls for NATO consultations
Can the US reclaim Afghanistan’s Bagram airbase from the Taliban?
By Murat Sofuoglu
UNSC decides not to lift sanctions on Iran
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
Surviving Israel's assault on Gaza City costs a family over $3,000: UNRWA
TikTok exposed young Americans to Gaza war. Is it falling under the control of Israeli sympathisers?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Fresh sanctions aim to target 'Russia's war finances': EU
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Israeli defence chief threatens to raise flag over Yemen's Sanaa
Afghan interim administration releases British couple after Qatari mediation
Germany open to ideas on frozen Russian assets: minister
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Kim oversees North Korea attack drone test, pushes AI advancement
Colombia opens peace talks with country’s largest criminal organisation