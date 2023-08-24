BRICS leaders have agreed to expand the club of major emerging economies and adopted conditions for entry, South Africa said, as the bloc pursues greater clout to shape the world order.

South African officials say nearly two dozen countries have formally applied to join BRICS, which accounts for 40 percent of the world's population and a quarter of the global economy.

On Wednesday, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said BRICS leaders had "agreed on the matter of expansion", and a detailed announcement would be made before the summit's close on Thursday.

"We have a document that we have adopted that sets out guidelines and principles, processes, for considering countries that wish to become members of BRICS," Pandor told state-run Ubuntu Radio.

"That's very positive."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had told the summit that he supported opening the door to new members and "welcomes moving forward with consensus".

"We stand at the cusp of expanding the BRICS family," said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The bloc makes decisions by consensus, and no new members have been admitted since South Africa in 2010.

'Turbulence and transformation'

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on just his second trip abroad this year, said expanding the bloc would "pool our strength (and) pool our wisdom to make global governance more just and equitable."

"We gather at a time when the world is undergoing major shifts, divisions, and regrouping. It has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation," said Xi, whose nation represents about 70 percent of the BRICS total GDP.

US officials have played down the likelihood of BRICS emerging as a geopolitical rival, describing the bloc as a "very diverse collection of countries" containing both friends and rivals.

The BRICS are a disparate mix of big and small economies, democratic and authoritarian states, but share a collective desire to challenge the Western-led global order they say does not serve their interests or rising clout.