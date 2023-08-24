Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and top officers of his private military were presumed dead in a plane crash that was widely seen as an assassination, two months after they staged a mutiny that dented Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authority.

Russia's civil aviation agency said that Prigozhin and six top lieutenants were on a business jet that crashed Wednesday, soon after taking off from Moscow, with a crew of three. Rescuers quickly found all 10 bodies, and Russian media cited sources in Prigozhin's Wagner private military company who confirmed his death.

The US and other Western officials long expected Putin to go after Prigozhin despite promising to drop charges in a deal that ended the June 23-24 mutiny.

“I don’t know for a fact what happened but I’m not surprised,” President Joe Biden said. “There’s not much that happens in Russia that Putin’s not behind.”

France said Thursday that there were "reasonable doubts" about the cause of the plane crash that presumably killed Prigozhin.

"We don't yet know the circumstances of this crash. We can have some reasonable doubts," government spokesman Olivier Veran told France 2 television.

Asked about Biden's claim that little "happens in Russia that (President Vladimir) Putin is not behind", Veran agreed that "as a general rule, that's a truth that can be established".

Speaking to Lavian television, NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence Director Janis Sarts too said that “the downing of the plane was certainly no mere coincidence”.

Prigozhin was "the man who did Putin's dirty work. What he has done is inseparable from the policies of Putin, who gave him responsibility to carry out abuses as the head of Wagner", he said.

"Prigozhin leaves behind him mass graves. He leaves behind him messes across a large part of the globe, I'm thinking of Africa, Ukraine, and Russia itself."

Prigozhin supporters claimed on pro-Wagner messaging app channels that the plane was deliberately downed and offered different theories for how.