Türkiye advance to final round of 2023 CEV EuroVolley without defeat
Türkiye women's national volleyball team, the Sultans of the Net, will now face Belgium in the next round on August 28 having finished atop Pool C.
The national volleyball team won the match, 25-15, 25-20 and 28-26 in 79 minutes at Castello Dusseldorf dome. / Photo: AA
August 24, 2023

Türkiye has beat Germany 3-0, advancing to the Round 16 of the 2023 Women's European Volleyball Championship without defeat.

The national volleyball team won the match on Thursday, 25-15, 25-20 and 28-26 in 79 minutes at Germany's Castello Dusseldorf dome.

Türkiye finished atop Pool C, two wins ahead of second-place Czech Republic. Germany placed third and Sweden fourth.

The Sultans of the Net will play Belgium in the next round, set to take place in Brussels on August 28.

Three points each game

Türkiye began the 2023 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship with a 3-0 win against Sweden on August 18.

Melissa Teresa Vargas led Türkiye with 15 winning spikes, while Isabel Haak led Sweden with 12.

The Crescent Stars played their second Pool C match against Azerbaijan on August 20, winning by 3-0. They also bagged the victory against the Czech Republic by 3-1 on August 21, and 3-0 against Greece on August 23.

With five wins and 15 points, the Turkish team qualified for the final round on top of Pool C.

SOURCE:AA
