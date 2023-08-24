The officers who took power in Niger last month have said they would authorise the armies of neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali to intervene in the country "in the event of aggression".

The foreign ministers of Burkina Faso and Mali, Olivia Rouamba and Abdoulaye Diop, respectively, visited Niamey on Thursday, where they were received by Niger's new ruler General Abdourahamane Tchiani.

They welcomed the signing of orders authorising the armies of Burkina Faso and Mali "to intervene on Niger territory in the event of aggression", said a statement read out by the deputy secretary general of Niger's Foreign Ministry.

Army officers toppled President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26, prompting the West African regional bloc ECOWAS to threaten to use force to reinstate him.

Niger is the fourth nation in West Africa since 2020 to suffer a coup, following Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali.

The juntas in Burkina Faso and Mali have said that any military intervention in their neighbour would be considered a "declaration of war" against their countries.

And Tchiani warned in a televised address on Saturday, "If an attack were to be undertaken against us, it will not be the walk in the park some people seem to think."