US sues Musk's SpaceX  for 'hiring discrimination' against refugees
Justice Department says the company wrongly claimed that federal export control laws barred it from hiring anyone but US citizens and permanent residents.
The Justıce Department says Elon Musk-owned SpaceX also refused to "fairly" consider applications from this group of people or to hire them. (Reuters File Photo)  / Reuters
August 25, 2023

The US Department of Justice has sued SpaceX, the rocket company founded and run by Elon Musk, for alleged hiring discrimination against refugees and people seeking or already granted asylum.

The complaint, filed in an administrative court within the department on Thursday, asserts that SpaceX wrongly claimed that federal export control laws barred it from hiring anyone but US citizens and permanent residents.

As a result, it discouraged refugees and asylum seekers and grantees from applying for jobs at the company, according to the complaint.

Export controls typically aim to protect US national security and to further national trade objectives. They bar the shipment of specific technologies, weapons, information and software to specific non-US nations and also limit the sharing or release of such items and information to "US persons"ç

But the Justice Department noted that the term includes not only US citizens, but also permanent US residents, refugees, and those seeking or granted asylum.

The department charged that SpaceX also refused to "fairly" consider applications from this group of people or to hire them. The positions in question included both ones requiring advanced degrees and others such as welders, cooks and crane operators at the company.

The US is seeking “fair consideration and back pay” for people who were deterred from or denied employment at SpaceX due to the company's alleged discrimination, in addition to undetermined civil penalties.

SpaceX, which is based in Hawthorne, California, did not reply to a request for comment.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
From Ukraine to Gaza: A tale of double standards in sports